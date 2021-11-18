ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), which is $3.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.83 after opening rate of $2.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.44 before closing at $2.77.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”) a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced that it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”). You can read further details here

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.66 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) full year performance was 402.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares are logging -16.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 460.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $3.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6262993 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) recorded performance in the market was 316.85%, having the revenues showcasing 246.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.75M, as it employees total of 139 workers.

Analysts verdict on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +161.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 789,220 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RETO is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 316.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 158.88%, alongside a boost of 402.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 67.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 247.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 246.29% during last recorded quarter.