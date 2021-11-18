Do EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) beta value of 1.20 signposts another twist?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is priced at $18.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.00 and reached a high price of $18.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.05. The stock touched a low price of $14.73.Recently in News on November 16, 2021, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint. You can read further details here

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $6.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) full year performance was 327.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 371.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13752345 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) recorded performance in the market was 179.64%, having the revenues showcasing 88.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 521.09M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.47, with a change in the price was noted +9.54. In a similar fashion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +107.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 453,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EYPT is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 179.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.87%, alongside a boost of 327.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.72% during last recorded quarter.