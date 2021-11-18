Affimed N.V. (AFMD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.27M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Affimed N.V. (AFMD), which is $6.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.00 after opening rate of $6.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.12 before closing at $6.12.Recently in News on November 12, 2021, Affimed Shares Preclinical Data on Mechanism of Action of two Innate Cell Engagers at the 36th SITC Meeting, Demonstrating their Potential to Induce Antibody Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis and Serial Killing. Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that three posters with preclinical data of its innate cell engagers (ICE®) are presented at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The data highlight Affimed’s preclinical initiatives to further elucidate the mechanisms of action for its lead ICE® candidates AFM13 and AFM24, providing evidence that both ICE® molecules increased the number of NK cells which functioned as serial killers against cancer as well as the role of macrophages in the anti-tumor activity of AFM24. You can read further details here

Affimed N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.74 on 04/26/21, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) full year performance was 51.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Affimed N.V. shares are logging -42.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.21 and $11.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5504498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) recorded performance in the market was 15.64%, having the revenues showcasing 21.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 800.33M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Affimed N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.49, with a change in the price was noted -1.72. In a similar fashion, Affimed N.V. posted a movement of -20.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,264,452 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFMD is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Affimed N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Affimed N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.86%, alongside a boost of 51.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.48% during last recorded quarter.