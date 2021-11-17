Why is iFresh Inc. (IFMK) up 56.71% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, iFresh Inc. (IFMK) was valued at $1.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.28 while reaching the peak value of $1.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.12. The stock current value is $1.16.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, iFresh Partners with Tmall Global to Enter Cross-border Trade E-commerce Market in China. iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, today announced it has entered into a Master Product Supply Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited (“Tmall Global”). This Agreement establishes a cross-border trade partnership, enabling iFresh to sell American food and products to China via Tmall Global’s cross-border e-commerce platform. Now it is formally launched on the cross-border e-commerce platform. You can read further details here

iFresh Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7798 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) full year performance was 56.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iFresh Inc. shares are logging -72.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1225935 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) recorded performance in the market was 48.15%, having the revenues showcasing 0.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.41M, as it employees total of 276 workers.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iFresh Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1082, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, iFresh Inc. posted a movement of -21.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,320,642 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IFMK is recording 2.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of iFresh Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of iFresh Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.78%, alongside a boost of 56.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 33.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.87% during last recorded quarter.