Time to Buy Beat-Down Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) was valued at $14.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.89 while reaching the peak value of $16.1799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.09. The stock current value is $16.10.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Capital Product Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.18 on 11/16/21, with the lowest value was $8.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) full year performance was 106.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capital Product Partners L.P. shares are logging 6.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.27 and $15.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) recorded performance in the market was 98.28%, having the revenues showcasing 39.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 300.10M.

Analysts verdict on Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Capital Product Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.69, with a change in the price was noted +3.41. In a similar fashion, Capital Product Partners L.P. posted a movement of +26.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 113,760 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPLP is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Product Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Capital Product Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.59%, alongside a boost of 106.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.39% during last recorded quarter.