monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.67%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). It is currently valued at $400.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $405.14, after setting-off with the price of $368.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $368.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $369.15.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, monday.com Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results. Third quarter revenue growth accelerated to 95% year over year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, monday.com Ltd. shares are logging -10.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $155.01 and $450.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 837546 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) recorded performance in the market was 123.96%, having the revenues showcasing 12.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.69B, as it employees total of 799 workers.

Specialists analysis on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 315.22, with a change in the price was noted +168.22. In a similar fashion, monday.com Ltd. posted a movement of +72.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,614 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MNDY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Raw Stochastic average of monday.com Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.96%. The shares increased approximately by -9.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.53% during last recorded quarter.