CubeSmart (CUBE) Quarterly Performance is 4.88%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, CubeSmart (CUBE) was valued at $53.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $52.50 while reaching the peak value of $53.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $52.29. The stock current value is $52.78.Recently in News on November 16, 2021, CubeSmart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares. CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) (the “Company” or “CubeSmart”), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 13,500,000 of its common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Shares”), at a per share public offering price of $51.00, for total gross proceeds of approximately $688.5 million. In connection with the offering, CubeSmart has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 Common Shares. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. CubeSmart expects to use all of the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the approximately $1.648 billion cash purchase price, plus the payoff of approximately $40.9 million of existing indebtedness of LAACO, Ltd. (“LAACO”), for its pending acquisition of LAACO, including its portfolio of 59 open and operating self-storage properties that contain an aggregate of approximately 4.4 million rentable square feet, which includes two self-storage properties owned and operated by two joint ventures owned fifty percent by LAACO (the “Storage West Portfolio Acquisition”), and to pay transaction expenses related thereto. If the Storage West Portfolio Acquisition is not consummated, CubeSmart expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions and other investment opportunities and the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness. You can read further details here

CubeSmart had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.64 on 11/03/21, with the lowest value was $31.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

CubeSmart (CUBE) full year performance was 57.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CubeSmart shares are logging -6.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.44 and $56.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4268728 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CubeSmart (CUBE) recorded performance in the market was 58.64%, having the revenues showcasing 4.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.80B, as it employees total of 3111 workers.

CubeSmart (CUBE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the CubeSmart a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.11, with a change in the price was noted +5.67. In a similar fashion, CubeSmart posted a movement of +12.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 984,231 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUBE is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

CubeSmart (CUBE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CubeSmart in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CubeSmart, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.99%, alongside a boost of 57.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.88% during last recorded quarter.