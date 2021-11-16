Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -15.38%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Worksport Ltd. (WKSP), which is $4.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.1798 after opening rate of $5.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.32 before closing at $5.11.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Worksport Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP) reported financial results for the 2021 third quarter period ended September 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can also be found at www.worksport.com. You can read further details here

Worksport Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.40 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.42 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) full year performance was 75.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Worksport Ltd. shares are logging -72.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $16.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 576122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) recorded performance in the market was 54.05%, having the revenues showcasing -8.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.20M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Specialists analysis on Worksport Ltd. (WKSP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Worksport Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.59, with a change in the price was noted -6.62. In a similar fashion, Worksport Ltd. posted a movement of -59.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 472,098 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WKSP is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Worksport Ltd. (WKSP)

Raw Stochastic average of Worksport Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.48%, alongside a boost of 75.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.80% during last recorded quarter.