Why is Creatd Inc. (CRTD) up 8.68% from the day 1 this year?

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) is priced at $3.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.22 and reached a high price of $3.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.13. The stock touched a low price of $3.095.Recently in News on November 16, 2021, Creatd, Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021. – Creatd’s third quarter net revenues increased 178% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter. You can read further details here

Creatd Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.80 on 10/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.10 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/21.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) full year performance was 8.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creatd Inc. shares are logging -68.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $9.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8306809 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creatd Inc. (CRTD) recorded performance in the market was -24.76%, having the revenues showcasing 15.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.55M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

The Analysts eye on Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, Creatd Inc. posted a movement of -5.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,702,831 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Raw Stochastic average of Creatd Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.82%.

Considering, the past performance of Creatd Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.68%, alongside a boost of 8.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -9.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.93% during last recorded quarter.