Time to Buy Beat-Down TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). It is currently valued at $5.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.48, after setting-off with the price of $6.272. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.38.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, TDH Holdings, Inc. Announces the Entry into an Agreement and Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $9.9 Million of Common Shares and Warrants. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising approximately $9.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.64 per share and warrants at a price of $0.01 per warrant to purchase an aggregate of 30,000,000 common shares, before deducting placement agent fees and other standard offering expenses. The warrants are exercisable at $1.47 per share. You can read further details here

TDH Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.52 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.12 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/21.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) full year performance was 334.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDH Holdings Inc. shares are logging -62.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 388.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $14.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1576811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) recorded performance in the market was 195.68%, having the revenues showcasing 161.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 340.18M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Specialists analysis on TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TDH Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.42, with a change in the price was noted +2.55. In a similar fashion, TDH Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +87.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,379,925 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 195.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 190.96%, alongside a boost of 334.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 248.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 161.72% during last recorded quarter.