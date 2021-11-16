Recent Change of 49.65% in the Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) is priced at $15.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.75 and reached a high price of $16.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.05. The stock touched a low price of $10.75.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot National” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with American Challenger Development Corp. (“American Challenger”) under which Patriot National will acquire American Challenger via a reverse subsidiary merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, at the effective time of the merger, American Challenger common stockholders will receive shares of Patriot National common stock as consideration and American Challenger preferred stockholders will receive cash. Following completion of the merger, taking into account the shares issued in the recapitalization, which will hand over control of the newly-combined entity to participating investors, including Oaktree Capital, L.P. and Angelo, Gordon & Co. L.P., former American Challenger shareholders will collectively own approximately 13.8% of the combined company, and existing Patriot National shareholders will only own approximately 8.2% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.70 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $7.89 for the same time period, recorded on 06/09/21.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) full year performance was 125.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares are logging 21.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.85 and $12.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539447 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) recorded performance in the market was 51.31%, having the revenues showcasing 63.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.20M, as it employees total of 122 workers.

Analysts verdict on Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Patriot National Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.43, with a change in the price was noted +7.05. In a similar fashion, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +88.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,075 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PNBK is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Patriot National Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.91%, alongside a boost of 125.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.48% during last recorded quarter.