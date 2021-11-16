Reason’s why BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $92.82

At the end of the latest market close, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) was valued at $34.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.6521 while reaching the peak value of $29.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.55. The stock current value is $27.21.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer , will participate in a fireside chat at the 12th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. GMT / 11:20 a.m. ET. Dr. Mehta and Dr. Yocca will highlight the Company’s neuroscience and immune-oncology programs, artificial intelligence platform used to augment and accelerate the drug candidate discovery and development process, and its commercial and launch readiness plans for BXCL501. You can read further details here

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.74 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $23.07 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) full year performance was -49.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -59.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.07 and $67.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1506665 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) recorded performance in the market was -41.10%, having the revenues showcasing 13.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 728.68M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.76, with a change in the price was noted -3.90. In a similar fashion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -12.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 314,757 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.30%, alongside a downfall of -49.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.85% during last recorded quarter.