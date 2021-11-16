Reason’s why Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $12.00

At the end of the latest market close, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) was valued at $5.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.11 while reaching the peak value of $5.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.98. The stock current value is $4.84.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Bionano Genomics Announces Extensive Lineup of Content to be Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology Featuring Optical Genome Mapping Across a Broad Range of Clinical Research Applications. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) and provider of industry-leading data interpretation solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarrays, today announced the lineup of content scheduled to be presented at the annual meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP). The content is expected to include an oral platform presentation by Dr. Ravi Kolhe at Augusta Universty, six poster presentations, a corporate workshop and an innovation spotlight. The presentations this year span a wide range of applications, including prenatal analysis, genetic disease, hematological malignancies, solid tumor and advances in the OGM technique for detecting more clinically relevant variants, including absence of heterozygosity (AOH) and allelic imbalance. The AMP conference is being held virtually starting today, Monday, November 15 and goes until Friday, November 19, 2021. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 864.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -69.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 908.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $15.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4609540 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 62.34%, having the revenues showcasing -6.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.69, with a change in the price was noted -2.62. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -34.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,873,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.09%, alongside a boost of 864.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.37% during last recorded quarter.