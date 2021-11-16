Here is why Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.93%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), which is $17.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.21 after opening rate of $17.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.23 before closing at $16.56.Recently in News on November 12, 2021, Cue Biopharma Presents Updated Data from Lead Program CUE-101 for the Treatment of Recurrent/Metastatic HPV+ Head and Neck Cancer and Additional Pipeline Progress at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting. Monotherapy data further enhances confidence in CUE-101 potential as single agent therapeutic in the refractory/metastatic human papillomavirus positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HPV+ HNSCC) setting. You can read further details here

Cue Biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.21 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $9.65 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) full year performance was 49.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are logging 5.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $16.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1109734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) recorded performance in the market was 42.69%, having the revenues showcasing 72.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 516.40M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cue Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.22, with a change in the price was noted +4.50. In a similar fashion, Cue Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +33.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 248,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cue Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.42%, alongside a boost of 49.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.97% during last recorded quarter.