Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) market price of $1.91 offers the impression of an exciting value play – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Industry   »  Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) market price of $...

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) market price of $1.91 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) was valued at $1.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.75 while reaching the peak value of $2.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.71. The stock current value is $1.91.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Guardforce AI Announces Asia-Pacific Expansion with Headquarter Relocation to Singapore. Announces Merger with Guardforce AI Singapore Pte. Ltd. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -75.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $7.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1196908 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -74.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.50M, as it employees total of 1885 workers.

Analysts verdict on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.53%. The shares increased approximately by -13.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.96% in the period of the last 30 days.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

In this video, the stocks telegraph team has gathered the best uranium stocks to buy now, and this video is a complete guide on "how to invest in uranium stocks." There is an impressive growth leap for Uranium stocks, the timing of which couldn't be better as uranium prices are on the rebound after several years. Uranium stocks have been on a roller coaster ride recently. Uranium market had a decade-long bear market. The sudden rise in demand has attracted everyone. That’s exciting for investors and it seems to be positive for the market.  Investing in uranium stocks can give you huge returns. We bring you the top uranium stocks to buy in the dip. The energy sector on a whole has been exciting in the stock market. The demand for uranium is expected to continue in 2022 and we’ll see uranium stocks go higher. The stocks discussed in this video are Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY stock), Rio Tinto Group (RIO Stock), Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR Stock), Energy Fuels (UUUU Stock), and Uranium Energy Corp (UEC Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:37 - Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY stock) 3:33 - Rio Tinto Group (RIO Stock) 5:17 - Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR Stock) 6:56 - Energy Fuels (UUUU Stock) 8:43 - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Uranium Royalty Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UROY/ Rio Tinto Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RIO/ Lightbridge Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LTBR/ Energy Fuels: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UUUU/ VUranium Energy Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #Investing, #Stocks
Best Uranium Stocks To Buy Now | How To Invest In Uranium stocks?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_purEb9vCRpI
In this video, we are presenting the five best EV charging stocks to invest in right now. EV Charging stocks are gaining more attraction. So we researched and brought you top EV charging stocks to buy now. Therefore, it is the best time to invest in EV charging stocks. It is good to grab the market at the right time. Investing in stocks is quite risky, especially for beginners. With time, the stock market has become more dynamic. Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging stocks are exciting to see as the industry grows bigger. We have gathered the Best EV Charging stocks that have high long-term potential. The emergence of EV charging companies does not come as a surprise; without a proper charging network, the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles would be pretty much impossible. There is a lot being done around the EV charging infrastructure. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25 - EVgo Inc (EVGO Stock) 3:48 - Blink Charging (BLNK Stock) 5:51 - ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT Stock) 7:54 - TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY Stock) 9:50 - Volta Inc (VLTA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- EVgo Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EVGO/ Blink Charging: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BLNK/ ChargePoint Holdings: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CHPT/ TPG Pace Beneficial Finance: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TPGY/ Volta Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VLTA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVchragingStocks, #EVstocks, #Investing
Five Best EV Charging Stocks To Invest In Right Now | Top EV Charging Stocks To Buy Now
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_WbANlwbIYM4
Stocks are often volatile especially penny stocks that are under $1. In this Video the stocks telegraph team has gathered five best penny stocks under $1 to buy right now. We are entering the last phase of 2021. There are massive opportunities for investors to explore the stock market. We bring the best stocks under $1 for November. $1 stocks can be a good option for those who have a limited budget for investment.  Stock under $1, also known as penny stocks, are a lucrative source of income. With the advancement of social media and platforms like Reddit, the idea of investing in cheap stocks emerged on the global stage.  One-dollar stocks can be volatile as a lot of day traders are involved in investing in $1 stocks. Whilst the volatility of these stocks, cheap stocks can also net some impressive returns in a short time. In other words high returns come with some risk. The stocks we have discussed in this video are Zomedica Corp (ZOM Stock), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE Stock), Avinger Inc (AVGR Stock), SeaChange (SEAC Stock), and AIkido Pharma (AIKI Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:04 - Zomedica Corp (ZOM Stock) 2:58 - Gran Tierra Energy (GTE Stock) 5:01 - Avinger Inc (AVGR Stock) 6:38 - SeaChange (SEAC Stock) 8:24 - AIkido Pharma (AIKI Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zomedica Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZOM/ Gran Tierra Energy: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GTE/ Avinger Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AVGR/ SeaChange: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEAC/ AIkido Pharma: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AIKI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #StocksUnderDollar1, #Investing
Five Best Penny Stocks Under $1 To Buy Right Now | Best Stocks Under $1 for November
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_K7Iz49_zgXs
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam