Gear up for the change! Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has hit the volume of 133503686

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is priced at $2.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.55 and reached a high price of $3.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.46. The stock touched a low price of $2.38.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, /C O R R E C T I O N — Creative Realities, Inc./. In the news release, Industry Merger Creates Powerful New Digital Signage Leader, issued 12-Nov-2021 by Creative Realities, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the fifth paragraph, second sentence, should read “The companies expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2022.” rather than “The companies expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2021.” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Creative Realities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5900 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.1100 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) full year performance was 177.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Realities Inc. shares are logging -19.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $3.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 133503686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) recorded performance in the market was 103.10%, having the revenues showcasing 109.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.75M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

The Analysts eye on Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creative Realities Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6000, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Creative Realities Inc. posted a movement of +12.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,544,332 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CREX is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Technical rundown of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Creative Realities Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.17%, alongside a boost of 177.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 63.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 109.60% during last recorded quarter.