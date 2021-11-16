Analysts Mean recommendation for FREYR Battery (FREY) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FREYR Battery (FREY), which is $12.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.83 after opening rate of $10.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.55 before closing at $10.97.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, FREYR and Glencore Sign Supply Contract for Sustainable Cobalt and Expand Their Collaboration for the Responsible Supply of Battery Materials. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity and Glencore International AG (“Glencore”), one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies, have signed a contract for the supply of up to 1,500 metric tons of high grade, sustainably sourced cobalt metal cut cathodes made from partially recycled cobalt produced at Glencore’s Nikkelverk facility in Norway. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 23.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -20.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3881042 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was 21.27%, having the revenues showcasing 39.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

The Analysts eye on FREYR Battery (FREY)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.94%.

Considering, the past performance of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.61%, alongside a boost of 23.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.91% during last recorded quarter.