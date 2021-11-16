Analysts Mean recommendation for Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is priced at $10.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.08 and reached a high price of $10.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.03. The stock touched a low price of $10.08.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade”, NASDAQ: BLDE) will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, December 20, 2021, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal and CFO Will Heyburn and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants. You can read further details here

Blade Air Mobility Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.88 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $6.41 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) full year performance was 9.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares are logging -45.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.41 and $19.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2441148 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) recorded performance in the market was -1.62%, having the revenues showcasing 53.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 751.45M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Blade Air Mobility Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.28, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Blade Air Mobility Inc. posted a movement of -2.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 958,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLDE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blade Air Mobility Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blade Air Mobility Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.70%, alongside a boost of 9.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.52% during last recorded quarter.