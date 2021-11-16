AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) market price of $16.59 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), which is $16.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.95 after opening rate of $15.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.96 before closing at $15.17.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, AirSculpt Technologies Announces the Opening of Centers in Miami Beach and Salt Lake City. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture, today announced the recent openings of its new centers in Miami Beach, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah increasing its center count to 18 locations across 14 states. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. shares are logging -8.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.84 and $18.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657915 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) recorded performance in the market was 4.41%.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AirSculpt Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.41%.