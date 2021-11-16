Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 13.24%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), which is $146.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $148.98 after opening rate of $148.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $142.86 before closing at $147.89.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, IBM Cloud Selects 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors for New Bare Metal Offering for Compute-Intensive Workloads. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that IBM Cloud has chosen 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors to expand its bare metal service offerings designed to power customers’ demanding workloads and solutions. The new servers, featuring 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server, give users full access to high-end, dual-socket performance with AMD EPYC 7763 processors; a first for IBM Cloud in a dual-socket platform. You can read further details here

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $155.65 on 11/09/21, with the lowest value was $72.50 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) full year performance was 79.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are logging -5.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.50 and $155.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52170919 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) recorded performance in the market was 59.73%, having the revenues showcasing 36.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.65B, as it employees total of 12600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 107.95, with a change in the price was noted +60.39. In a similar fashion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted a movement of +70.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 59,216,176 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMD is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.79%, alongside a boost of 79.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.19% during last recorded quarter.