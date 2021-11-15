Time to Buy Beat-Down SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG). It is currently valued at $2.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.094, after setting-off with the price of $3.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.09.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, SurgePays Sees Accelerated EBB Momentum and Revenue. Revenue from first three months is $2.5M and plans to further accelerate rollout are underway. You can read further details here

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG) full year performance was -52.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SurgePays Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -90.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.94 and $28.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1285707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG) recorded performance in the market was -53.02%, having the revenues showcasing -44.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.10M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SurgePays Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of SurgePays Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.15%, alongside a downfall of -52.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -50.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.94% during last recorded quarter.