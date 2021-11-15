Time to Buy Beat-Down High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of High Tide Inc. (HITI). It is currently valued at $7.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.97, after setting-off with the price of $6.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.82.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, High Tide Opens 58th Retail Cannabis Store in Alberta, Becoming the Largest Cannabis Retailer in the Province. High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 250 East Hills Square SE in Calgary, Alberta, has begun selling recreational cannabis products for adult use. This opening represents High Tide’s 104th branded retail location across Canada, and 58th in Alberta, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories. The new Canna Cabana store is located within the East Hills Shopping Centre, an expansive and developing retail district anchored by several national big-box retailers, a prominent movie theatre chain, and a membership based discount grocery wholesaler. The shopping centre can be easily accessed by residents of numerous communities in east Calgary, as it is the terminus of the MAX Purple bus rapid transit line, and it is also a short 10-minute drive from the City of Chestermere, a rapidly-growing community of over 20,000 people located immediately east of Calgary. You can read further details here

High Tide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.29 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) full year performance was 302.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, High Tide Inc. shares are logging -40.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $13.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1192558 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the High Tide Inc. (HITI) recorded performance in the market was 161.27%, having the revenues showcasing 7.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 471.86M.

Market experts do have their say about High Tide Inc. (HITI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the High Tide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.63, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, High Tide Inc. posted a movement of -3.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 261,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HITI is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Technical breakdown of High Tide Inc. (HITI)

Raw Stochastic average of High Tide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of High Tide Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 161.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.14%, alongside a boost of 302.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.68% during last recorded quarter.