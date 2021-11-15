Time to Buy Beat-Down Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is priced at $4.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.09 and reached a high price of $4.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.03. The stock touched a low price of $4.08.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 18, 2021 Eastern Standard Time. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the U.S. market open on Thursday, November 18, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -92.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1471251 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was -90.69%, having the revenues showcasing 8.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 662.41M, as it employees total of 1194 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.92, with a change in the price was noted -3.34. In a similar fashion, Cloopen Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -42.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,258,689 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAAS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.69%. The shares increased approximately by 19.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.50% during last recorded quarter.