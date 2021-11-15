Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 3.26%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), which is $5.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.34 after opening rate of $5.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.14 before closing at $5.26.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Southwestern Energy Announces Agreement to Acquire GEP Haynesville. Strategic consolidation of large-scale core Haynesville assets;Creates the largest dual-basin natural gas producer. You can read further details here

Southwestern Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.96 on 09/28/21, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) full year performance was 82.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwestern Energy Company shares are logging -12.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.72 and $5.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17534490 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) recorded performance in the market was 74.83%, having the revenues showcasing 23.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.34B, as it employees total of 900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.99, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Southwestern Energy Company posted a movement of -3.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,912,389 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Southwestern Energy Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.70%, alongside a boost of 82.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.17% during last recorded quarter.