Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) was up 15.90%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It is currently valued at $14.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.10, after setting-off with the price of $12.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.83.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, Vuzix Shield™ Smart Glasses Named as Honoree for Multiple CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that that it has been named a multiple CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Vuzix Shield™. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.43 on 04/09/21, with the lowest value was $8.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 298.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -54.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 314.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.59 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10994149 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 63.77%, having the revenues showcasing 21.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 816.36M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.91, with a change in the price was noted -2.71. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of -15.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,591,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vuzix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.62%, alongside a boost of 298.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.09% during last recorded quarter.