International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is on the roll with an average volume of 124.39K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) was valued at $0.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.75 while reaching the peak value of $0.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.75. The stock current value is $0.94.Recently in News on November 12, 2021, International Tower Hill Mines Files 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) – (TSX: ITH) (NYSE: THM) today announced that it has filed its unaudited third quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine-month period ended September, 30, 2021. You can read further details here

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5500 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.6221 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) full year performance was -38.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares are logging -40.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $1.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 788691 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) recorded performance in the market was -31.89%, having the revenues showcasing 10.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 145.08M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8686, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. posted a movement of -10.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 129,933 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.62%, alongside a downfall of -38.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.56% during last recorded quarter.