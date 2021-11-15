IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) market price of $3.24 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC). It is currently valued at $3.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.34, after setting-off with the price of $2.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.60.Recently in News on October 20, 2021, IMC Announces Third Installment of Shares in Connection with the Panaxia Transaction. IM Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “IM Cannabis”) (CSE:IMCC, NASDAQ:IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, today announced the third installment of shares in connection with the previously announced acquisition of the Panaxia-to-the-Home online pharmacy and trading center with an IMC-GDP license from Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Israel Ltd. and Panaxia Logistics Ltd., part of the Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd. group of companies (“Panaxia”) (TASE:PNAX). You can read further details here

IM Cannabis Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) full year performance was -40.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IM Cannabis Corp. shares are logging -90.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $33.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1288736 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) recorded performance in the market was -58.46%, having the revenues showcasing -28.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 215.69M.

The Analysts eye on IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.90, with a change in the price was noted -2.04. In a similar fashion, IM Cannabis Corp. posted a movement of -38.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 113,024 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMCC is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)

Raw Stochastic average of IM Cannabis Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.13%.

Considering, the past performance of IM Cannabis Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.22%, alongside a downfall of -40.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.48% during last recorded quarter.