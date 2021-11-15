Gear up for the change! Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has hit the volume of 1852242

At the end of the latest market close, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) was valued at $3.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.15 while reaching the peak value of $4.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.5599. The stock current value is $3.62.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -58.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1852242 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was 6.47%, having the revenues showcasing 27.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.71M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of -11.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,033,787 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.47%. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.02% during last recorded quarter.