Gear up for the change! Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) has hit the volume of 2878260

At the end of the latest market close, Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) was valued at $68.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $72.60 while reaching the peak value of $73.4999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $67.80. The stock current value is $61.78.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Cassava Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $9.6 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period in 2020. Net cash used in operations was $22.2 million during the first nine months of 2021. Net cash use for operations for full-year 2021 is expected to be approximately $25 to $30 million, up from previous guidance of $20 to $25 million due to a significant prepayment made to a contract research organization for our Phase 3 clinical program with simufilam. An additional $22.0 million was used during the third quarter of 2021 for an all-cash purchase of an office complex in Austin, Texas, which will serve as the Company’s future corporate headquarters. Cash and cash equivalents were $241.5 million as of September 30, 2021, with no debt. You can read further details here

Cassava Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $146.16 on 07/29/21, with the lowest value was $6.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) full year performance was 515.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are logging -57.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 822.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.70 and $146.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2878260 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) recorded performance in the market was 908.80%, having the revenues showcasing -41.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.90B, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Cassava Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.04, with a change in the price was noted -19.74. In a similar fashion, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -24.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,326,627 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAVA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Cassava Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cassava Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 908.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.79%, alongside a boost of 515.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.03% during last recorded quarter.