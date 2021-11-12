Recent Change of -10.00% in the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), which is $1.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.58 after opening rate of $1.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.42 before closing at $1.70.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Dunxin Financial Holding Limited (NYSE MKT: DXF) Announces Transformation of Business into Metaverse and Block Chain Industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE MKT: DXF) (“Dunxin Financial” or the “Company”) has announced that it will officially transition its business into the Metaverse Industry after research and development of over two years. The Company is planning to recruit professionals and is evaluating multiple projects at this stage. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9800 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was 37.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -48.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1748417 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was 15.04%, having the revenues showcasing 0.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.95M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5035, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of +3.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 678,672 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.97%, alongside a boost of 37.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.66% during last recorded quarter.