Reason’s why Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $25.00

At the end of the latest market close, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) was valued at $23.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.52 while reaching the peak value of $29.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.095. The stock current value is $26.40.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Integral Ad Science Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Total revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $79.0 million; programmatic revenue increased 49% to $33.7 million driven by contextual targeting adoption. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares are logging 1.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.23 and $26.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1323486 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) recorded performance in the market was 28.28%, having the revenues showcasing 44.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.07B, as it employees total of 651 workers.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IAS is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.28%. The shares 7.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.98% during last recorded quarter.