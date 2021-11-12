Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Profit Margins posted 0.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) was valued at $33.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.29 while reaching the peak value of $35.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.10. The stock current value is $34.38.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Nordstrom to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 23. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s third quarter financial results along with the 2021 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com. You can read further details here

Nordstrom Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.45 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $25.92 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) full year performance was 111.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nordstrom Inc. shares are logging -25.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.32 and $46.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5788460 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) recorded performance in the market was 10.16%, having the revenues showcasing -4.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.34B, as it employees total of 62000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nordstrom Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.38, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Nordstrom Inc. posted a movement of -0.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,250,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JWN is recording 10.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.63.

Technical rundown of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Nordstrom Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Nordstrom Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.04%, alongside a boost of 111.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.05% during last recorded quarter.