Gear up for the change! Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has hit the volume of 2040381

At the end of the latest market close, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) was valued at $9.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.67 while reaching the peak value of $10.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.57. The stock current value is $10.47.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Cogent Biosciences Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Initiated SUMMIT, a Phase 2 clinical trial of bezuclastinib for Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) patients. You can read further details here

Cogent Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.24 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $5.83 for the same time period, recorded on 08/03/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) full year performance was -9.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -24.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.83 and $13.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2040381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) recorded performance in the market was -6.77%, having the revenues showcasing 32.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 412.41M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, Cogent Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +22.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,907 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COGT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

Raw Stochastic average of Cogent Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.55%, alongside a downfall of -9.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.53% during last recorded quarter.