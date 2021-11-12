Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) is on the roll with an average volume of 642.60K in the recent 3 months

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) is priced at $18.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.98 and reached a high price of $15.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.15. The stock touched a low price of $13.52.Recently in News on November 12, 2021, Brilliant Earth Reports Outstanding Third Quarter 2021 Results. Delivered 33% Net Sales GrowthGenerated Net Income of $4.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 millionGenerated GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.01 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.09Successfully Completed its Initial Public OfferingIntroduces Fiscal 2021 Outlook. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares are logging 1.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.63 and $18.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2477674 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) recorded performance in the market was -17.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 235.83M, as it employees total of 345 workers.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Brilliant Earth Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.35%. The shares -0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.12% in the period of the last 30 days.