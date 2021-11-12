Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) market price of $1.05 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) was valued at $0.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.97 while reaching the peak value of $1.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.97. The stock current value is $1.05.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Avino Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6), “Avino” or “the Company”) released today its consolidated financial results for the Company’s third quarter 2021. The Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be viewed on the Company’s web site at www.avino.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8200 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.7694 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/21.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) full year performance was 5.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares are logging -62.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $2.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1326547 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recorded performance in the market was -19.23%, having the revenues showcasing 0.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.35M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

The Analysts eye on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9726, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted a movement of -10.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 595,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.32%, alongside a boost of 5.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.96% during last recorded quarter.