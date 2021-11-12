Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.11M

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is priced at $1.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.42 and reached a high price of $1.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.54. The stock touched a low price of $1.23.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Further details to be discussed on this afternoon’s conference call. You can read further details here

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5900 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.1850 for the same time period, recorded on 08/04/21.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was 74.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -53.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2007683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was -12.58%, having the revenues showcasing -4.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 278.60M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5751, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -24.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,482,766 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.54%.

Considering, the past performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.47%, alongside a boost of 74.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.79% during last recorded quarter.