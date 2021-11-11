Time to Buy Beat-Down Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). It is currently valued at $51.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $52.35, after setting-off with the price of $50.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $50.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $48.99.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Station Casinos LLC Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering. Station Casinos LLC (the “Company”), a consolidated subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR), announced today it priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) at an interest rate of 4.625% per annum and an issue price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes The offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Red Rock Resorts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.74 on 10/26/21, with the lowest value was $23.04 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) full year performance was 143.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares are logging -12.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.72 and $58.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1626255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) recorded performance in the market was 106.11%, having the revenues showcasing 21.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.87B, as it employees total of 7600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Red Rock Resorts Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.66, with a change in the price was noted +10.12. In a similar fashion, Red Rock Resorts Inc. posted a movement of +24.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 710,690 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRR is recording 7.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.86.

Trends and Technical analysis: Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Raw Stochastic average of Red Rock Resorts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 106.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.35%, alongside a boost of 143.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.15% during last recorded quarter.