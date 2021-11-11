Recent Change of 8.58% in the Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is priced at $14.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.40 and reached a high price of $14.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.94. The stock touched a low price of $12.62.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Arbe Named As CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), a global leader in next-generation Perception Imaging Radar solutions, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Phoenix Perception Radar. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. Arbe’s award-winning Perception Radar will be showcased during CES at Booth 4061. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares are logging -18.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $17.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 547997 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) recorded performance in the market was 38.56%, having the revenues showcasing 40.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 809.14M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbe Robotics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Arbe Robotics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.56%. The shares 44.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.50% during last recorded quarter.