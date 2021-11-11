Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 15.21M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), which is $4.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.07 after opening rate of $5.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.70 before closing at $5.17.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, META’s IP Portfolio Surpasses its 200 Patent Goal for 2021 with a Total of 247 Patents. Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company has far exceeded its goal of reaching 200 patents in 2021. Including the patents added with the Nanotech acquisition, META now has a total of 247 patents (154 issued patents and 93 pending applications, including three design applications) in 65 patent families, of which 44 families include at least one issued patent. The total number of patents has increased by 166% vs. 93 at Y.E. 2020, and the number of patent families has more than doubled compared to 28 last year. The portfolio comprises 34 issued patents and 21 pending applications in the U.S., and 120 issued patents and 72 pending applications in 23 countries around the world. You can read further details here

Meta Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.76 on 06/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) full year performance was 801.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Materials Inc. shares are logging -78.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 829.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $21.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6543019 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) recorded performance in the market was 241.43%, having the revenues showcasing 41.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meta Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.89, with a change in the price was noted -15.06. In a similar fashion, Meta Materials Inc. posted a movement of -75.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,061,139 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MMAT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Meta Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 241.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.32%, alongside a boost of 801.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.84% during last recorded quarter.