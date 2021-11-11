First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.93%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $13.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.67 after opening rate of $14.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.835 before closing at $13.78.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2021) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $10.45 for the same time period, recorded on 10/05/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 28.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -41.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.62 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6677484 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 3.72%, having the revenues showcasing 11.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.51B.

Market experts do have their say about First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.98, with a change in the price was noted -2.04. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -12.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,847,468 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.48%, alongside a boost of 28.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.70% during last recorded quarter.