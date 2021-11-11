Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Quarterly Performance is 5.06%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) was valued at $8.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.31 while reaching the peak value of $9.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.62. The stock current value is $8.97.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, Clean Energy and bp Broaden Joint Venture Focused on Renewable Natural Gas Project Development Aimed at Delivering Lower Carbon Intensity Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) and bp today announced that its renewable natural gas (RNG) joint venture will build on previously announced plans to finance and develop new projects at dairy farms, starting in the Midwest. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $6.53 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 219.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -54.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 228.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.73 and $19.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1550217 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 10.94%, having the revenues showcasing 5.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.11B, as it employees total of 465 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.39, with a change in the price was noted -2.22. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of -19.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,807,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.80%, alongside a boost of 219.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.06% during last recorded quarter.