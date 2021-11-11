Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.35M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL), which is $74.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $83.2779 after opening rate of $79.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $74.30 before closing at $84.80.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Alerian MLP ETF Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution Of $0.76. The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMLP) declared its fourth quarter 2021 distribution of $0.76 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. Based on current financial information, the distribution is estimated to consist of 100% return of capital. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplitude Inc. shares are logging -15.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.86 and $87.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1434615 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) recorded performance in the market was 36.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.54B, as it employees total of 490 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplitude Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amplitude Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.35%. The shares increased approximately by -7.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.44% in the period of the last 30 days.