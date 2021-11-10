Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.04M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) was valued at $8.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.64 while reaching the peak value of $7.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.265. The stock current value is $7.31.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, Wheels Up Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares are logging -51.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.43 and $15.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3334505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) recorded performance in the market was -26.68%, having the revenues showcasing -16.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.75B.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wheels Up Experience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.10, with a change in the price was noted -2.69. In a similar fashion, Wheels Up Experience Inc. posted a movement of -26.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,850,247 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Wheels Up Experience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Wheels Up Experience Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.68%. The shares -4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.17% during last recorded quarter.