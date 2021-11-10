Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) market price of $15.75 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) was valued at $14.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.93 while reaching the peak value of $16.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.47. The stock current value is $15.75.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, Vector Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Record High Quarterly Revenues and Robust Operating Income. You can read further details here

Vector Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.80 on 11/09/21, with the lowest value was $11.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) full year performance was 48.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vector Group Ltd. shares are logging 2.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.33 and $15.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2254404 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) recorded performance in the market was 35.19%, having the revenues showcasing 7.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.36B, as it employees total of 1275 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vector Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.76, with a change in the price was noted +2.71. In a similar fashion, Vector Group Ltd. posted a movement of +20.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 520,944 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vector Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.72%, alongside a boost of 48.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.00% during last recorded quarter.