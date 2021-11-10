Time to Buy Beat-Down Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). It is currently valued at $11.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.34, after setting-off with the price of $12.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.81.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Peabody Reports Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021. Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced its third quarter 2021 operating results, including revenues of $679.0 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to forward pricing hedges; net loss attributable to common stockholders of $44.2 million; diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.60; and Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $289.1 million. During the quarter, the company retired an additional $93 million of senior secured debt and retired an additional $30 million after September 30, 2021, resulting in approximately $250 million of debt retirements year to date, more than 16% of debt outstanding at the start of the year. You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.83 on 09/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was 993.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -43.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1304.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $19.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1896077 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 390.04%, having the revenues showcasing -12.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.45B, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.10, with a change in the price was noted +4.12. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +57.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,948,608 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Trends and Technical analysis: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 390.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.80%, alongside a boost of 993.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.71% during last recorded quarter.