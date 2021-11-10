Time to Buy Beat-Down Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is priced at $15.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.23 and reached a high price of $16.365, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.70. The stock touched a low price of $13.80.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, atai Life Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update. atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provide a business update. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares are logging -32.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.12 and $22.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1549946 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) recorded performance in the market was -20.98%, having the revenues showcasing 10.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atai Life Sciences N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Atai Life Sciences N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Atai Life Sciences N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.98%. The shares -9.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.18% during last recorded quarter.