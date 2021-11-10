Time to Buy Beat-Down Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). It is currently valued at $20.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.75, after setting-off with the price of $22.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.44.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, Aemetis to Review Third Quarter Financial Results on November 11, 2021. via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings report:. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.44 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $2.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 492.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -26.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 933.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.96 and $27.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088423 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 713.25%, having the revenues showcasing 115.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 603.86M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.58, with a change in the price was noted +5.94. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +41.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,079,970 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 713.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.52%, alongside a boost of 492.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.43% during last recorded quarter.