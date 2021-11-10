The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.55M

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is priced at $6.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.05 and reached a high price of $7.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.84. The stock touched a low price of $5.98.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, OLB Group Announces Closing of $25 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) (“OLB” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud-based omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced today it has closed its previously announced private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of 4,545,455 shares of Common Stock (“Common Stock”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 4,545,455 shares of Common Stock (“Common Warrants”), for gross proceeds to OLB of approximately $25 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The purchase price of each share of Common Stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Common Warrant is $5.50. The Common Warrants have an exercise price of $6.50 per share of Common Stock and may be exercised at any time prior to the five-year anniversary of the effective date of the resale registration statement. You can read further details here

The OLB Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.40 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) full year performance was 69.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The OLB Group Inc. shares are logging -62.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $16.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1383286 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) recorded performance in the market was 24.29%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.65M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The OLB Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.14. In a similar fashion, The OLB Group Inc. posted a movement of +22.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,099,570 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OLB is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)

Raw Stochastic average of The OLB Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The OLB Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.75%, alongside a boost of 69.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.