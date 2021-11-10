Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is on the roll with an average volume of 338.78K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY). It is currently valued at $52.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $53.10, after setting-off with the price of $49.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $49.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $48.18.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $279.0 million Public Offering of Common Stock. Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRY) (“Surgery Partners”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.50 per share. Gross proceeds to Surgery Partners from the offering are expected to be approximately $279.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Surgery Partners. In addition, Surgery Partners has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Surgery Partners. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Surgery Partners Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.58 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $26.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) full year performance was 113.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surgery Partners Inc. shares are logging -24.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.51 and $69.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2716524 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) recorded performance in the market was 80.28%, having the revenues showcasing 14.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.09B, as it employees total of 10800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Surgery Partners Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.91, with a change in the price was noted -12.42. In a similar fashion, Surgery Partners Inc. posted a movement of -19.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 385,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGRY is recording 3.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.69.

Technical rundown of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Surgery Partners Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Surgery Partners Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.67%, alongside a boost of 113.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.14% during last recorded quarter.