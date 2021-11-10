Recent Change of 9.32% in the Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) is priced at $20.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.44 and reached a high price of $21.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.20. The stock touched a low price of $19.20.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Solo Brands, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Solo Brands, Inc., owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,935,483 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Solo Brands Inc. shares are logging -10.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.00 and $23.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117925 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) recorded performance in the market was 19.19%.

Specialists analysis on Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Solo Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.19%.